Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

