Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO Sells $1,081,642.98 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BAND traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.13. 511,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,523. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after purchasing an additional 324,021 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $32,604,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after purchasing an additional 106,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 133,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 89,653 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

