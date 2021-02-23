Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.92

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.92 and last traded at $71.42, with a volume of 907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $552.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.31.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

