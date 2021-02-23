Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.87

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.87 and traded as high as $10.59. Bank of Commerce shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 23,055 shares trading hands.

BOCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $176.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,108.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOCH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.