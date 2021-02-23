Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Shares Up 3.7%

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) shot up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.18. 5,896 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 5,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81.

About Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.