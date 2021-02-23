Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,113.24

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,113.24 ($14.54) and traded as low as GBX 1,089.67 ($14.24). Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,094 ($14.29), with a volume of 191,954 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,113.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,059.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.28. The company has a current ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 26.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a GBX 5.42 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L)’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

