Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BCS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday. Investec lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BCS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 9,399,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Barclays by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

