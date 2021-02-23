Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.62.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $15.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.99. 89,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,484. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $11,755,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,671,593.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $670,667,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $94,102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

