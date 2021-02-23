Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday.

FRNWF stock remained flat at $$26.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400. Future has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $26.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

