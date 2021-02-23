Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KGSPY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.20. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 801. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.21. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

