Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.79. 624,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 732,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $333.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $51,585.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,628.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $137,495 in the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 119,403 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,420,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 986,787 shares during the period. Towerview LLC boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,461,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 42,435 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.