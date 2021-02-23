Base Resources Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:BSE)

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.14.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

