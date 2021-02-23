Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Tops $0.46

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $682.67 million and $527.86 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,488,572,313 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

