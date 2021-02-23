Basic Attention Token Reaches Market Cap of $773.41 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001014 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $773.41 million and $543.93 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00782177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00040831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00058940 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.51 or 0.04623728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,488,572,313 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.