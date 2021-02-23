BASIC (BASIC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.22 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $23.71 million and $5.22 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.07 or 0.00469522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00068471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00080609 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00513340 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 95% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00072715 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

