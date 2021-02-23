Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) & First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Head-To-Head Survey

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.7% of First Quantum Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Battle North Gold and First Quantum Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 0 0 4 0 3.00 First Quantum Minerals 1 3 13 0 2.71

Battle North Gold presently has a consensus target price of $3.51, indicating a potential upside of 147.36%. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus target price of $21.15, indicating a potential downside of 10.74%. Given Battle North Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than First Quantum Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% First Quantum Minerals -6.23% -0.45% -0.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Battle North Gold and First Quantum Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A First Quantum Minerals $4.07 billion 4.02 -$57.00 million N/A N/A

Battle North Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Quantum Minerals.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Battle North Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

