Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $125.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.32. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $126.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

