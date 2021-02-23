Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,162.26

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $14,162.26 and approximately $591.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004457 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 94.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.