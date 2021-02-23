Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Trading Down 10.8%

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) were down 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.96 and last traded at $44.38. Approximately 1,199,423 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 657,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

The company has a market cap of $296.81 million and a PE ratio of -56.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth $7,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

