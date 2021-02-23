BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $686,614.61 and $43.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00033600 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

