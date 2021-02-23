bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.36

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $5.50. bebe stores shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 571 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

