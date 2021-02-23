Beetle Coin (BEET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,873.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $214,540.58 and $1,873.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 256,332,221 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

