Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0936 on Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $91.79 million and $969,181.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 241% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

