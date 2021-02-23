Bella Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.17 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.17 million and $42.81 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00003896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.56 or 0.00689190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00031225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00037482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,024.34 or 0.04285406 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

Bella Protocol Token Trading

