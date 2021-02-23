Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.49. The company had a trading volume of 332,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,039. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,330 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.