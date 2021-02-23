Bentley Systems (BSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

BSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

