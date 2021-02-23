Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNBLF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HSBC cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UNBLF traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $66.14. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 779. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $129.34.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

