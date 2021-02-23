Berry Data (BRY) Achieves Market Cap of $28.10 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 34.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $14.05 or 0.00029652 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $28.10 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 77.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.83 or 0.00470240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00068781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00079986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 144.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.78 or 0.00501790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00076806 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Berry Data Coin Trading

Berry Data can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

