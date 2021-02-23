Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,381 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average of $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

