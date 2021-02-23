Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $93.95

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.95 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 86.01 ($1.12). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 86.90 ($1.14), with a volume of 4,325 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

