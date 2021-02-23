BidiPass (BDP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,445.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $274,516.14 and approximately $1,445.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

