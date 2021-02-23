BIKI (BIKI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.77 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One BIKI token can now be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. BIKI has a market cap of $15.89 million and $1.77 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.41 or 0.00780152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00031262 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00039706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00058816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,311.54 or 0.04583913 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

BIKI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

