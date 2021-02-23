Binance Coin (BNB) Hits One Day Volume of $8.83 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 87.3% higher against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $37.55 billion and approximately $8.83 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $243.00 or 0.00482706 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00070659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00081894 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.03 or 0.00522501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00073601 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00179236 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

