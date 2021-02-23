Binance USD (BUSD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.02 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Binance USD has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $9.02 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.41 or 0.00780152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00031262 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00039706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00058816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,311.54 or 0.04583913 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 2,138,699,916 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

