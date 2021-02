Bingo Industries Limited (ASX:BIN) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Bingo Industries Limited (ASX:BIN) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In related news, insider Daniel Tartak 106,996 shares of Bingo Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th.

Bingo Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste management solutions for domestic and commercial businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Collections, Post Collections, and Other. It collects and transports building, demolition, industrial, and commercial waste from customers to post collection facilities; and provides bins on hire.

