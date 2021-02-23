Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Trading Down 8.8%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares were down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 611,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 600,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIOC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Biocept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Biocept alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $87.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.