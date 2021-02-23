BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Shares Down 0.7%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.97. 56,825 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 11,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of BioGaia AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY)

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates in Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

