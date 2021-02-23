BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Price Down 8.6%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s share price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.97. 23,684,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 48,532,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.98.
BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
