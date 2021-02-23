BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Trading Down 10%

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) were down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 1,263,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,620,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.41.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVXV. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

