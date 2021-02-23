Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) (LON:BVXP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4,370.30

Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) (LON:BVXP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,370.30 ($57.10) and traded as low as GBX 4,320 ($56.44). Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) shares last traded at GBX 4,360 ($56.96), with a volume of 5,029 shares.

The company has a market cap of £225.86 million and a PE ratio of 31.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,370.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,189.63.

About Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

