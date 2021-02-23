Bit-Z Token (BZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.66 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded up 116% against the dollar. One Bit-Z Token token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bit-Z Token has a market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00055360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.78 or 0.00764046 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00031620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00038309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00058351 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,323.96 or 0.04614565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Profile

BZ is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Bit-Z Token

Bit-Z Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bit-Z Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bit-Z Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

