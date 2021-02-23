BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 35.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $1.65 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,305.92 or 0.99889815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00041534 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00128982 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003560 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

