BitBall Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $470,047.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,899.77 or 0.99423908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00036715 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00118483 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003407 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.