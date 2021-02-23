Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $603,251.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $117.53 or 0.00243788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $52.89 million and approximately $603,251.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

