Bitblocks (BBK) Price Tops $0.0025

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 70.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $660,496.09 and $9,830.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,464.89 or 0.99610293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040768 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00126588 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 262,173,091 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

