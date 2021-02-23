BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99,192.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $99,192.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

