Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $189,658.78 and $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,095.24 or 0.99997402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00041217 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $223.51 or 0.00464710 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00287038 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.87 or 0.00775252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00124008 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001694 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00034355 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,848,157 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

