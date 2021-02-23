bitCNY Market Cap Hits $4.26 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $150.73 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $218.88 or 0.00455694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00068196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00077928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 167% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.93 or 0.00482866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00072703 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

