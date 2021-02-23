Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $531.03 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $9.91 billion and approximately $8.45 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $531.03 or 0.01062684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,970.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.10 or 0.00384427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00029201 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004054 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,662,769 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

