Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Capitalization of $162.96 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $162.96 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001878 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010891 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 57.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Token Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

